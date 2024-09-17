Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,046 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 179,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 107,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

