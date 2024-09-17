Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Amphenol by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

