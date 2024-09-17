Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 115,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 113,795 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

