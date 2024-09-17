Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.