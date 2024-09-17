Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $959,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,353.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

