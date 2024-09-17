Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.