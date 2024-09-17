Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

