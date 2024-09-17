Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.10 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $727,244.15 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

