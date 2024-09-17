MetFi Hits One Day Volume of $368,755.77 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $83.97 million and $368,755.77 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,728,715 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41102111 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $336,480.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

