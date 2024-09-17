MetisDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.08 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00051022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $175.98 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.66726172 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $5,885,384.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

