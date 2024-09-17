Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.95. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 167,282 shares trading hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

