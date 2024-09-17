Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.95. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 167,282 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
