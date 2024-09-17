Mizuho Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

