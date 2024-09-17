Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,186.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $54.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.
About Moncler
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.