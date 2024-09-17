Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,186.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $54.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

