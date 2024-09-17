Monero Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $54.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.81 or 0.00284771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,331.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.58 or 0.00521426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00105452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00078483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

