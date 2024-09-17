Monetta Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.35. The firm has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $498.32.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

