MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $10,545,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $6,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average is $301.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

