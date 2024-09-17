Monks (LON:MNKS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,153.34

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,153.34 ($15.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($14.93). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,136 ($15.01), with a volume of 257,461 shares.

Monks Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 638.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,153.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Monks alerts:

Monks Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Monks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Insider Activity

Monks Company Profile

In related news, insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,158 ($15.30) per share, with a total value of £14,475 ($19,121.53). Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.