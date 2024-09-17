Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

