Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.91 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

