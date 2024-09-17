Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

