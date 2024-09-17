Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 21,015 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of UBER opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

