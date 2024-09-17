MSA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL)

MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Satellogic accounts for 0.0% of MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Satellogic by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATL opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Satellogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

