Multibit Price Hits $0.0222 (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02158891 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,723,996.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

