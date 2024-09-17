Nano Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.37 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00519466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00104328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00282460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00077859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

