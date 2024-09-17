Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 306,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,164. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

