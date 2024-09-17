Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0397

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $4,781.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,432.92 or 0.40178886 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

