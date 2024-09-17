NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.