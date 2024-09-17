NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Key Investment Trends You Can’t Ignore Ahead of Rate Cuts
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks the Market Is Willing to Overpay for Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.