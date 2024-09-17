Next 15 Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

LON NFG opened at GBX 453 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 873.43. The company has a market cap of £457.17 million, a PE ratio of 906.00 and a beta of 1.51. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90).

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.