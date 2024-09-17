NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $11.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

