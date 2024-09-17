Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,515. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

