NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,687.5 days.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. NN Group has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $50.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.