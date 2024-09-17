Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.35. Nomura shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 150,587 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 997.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,445 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nomura by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

