Northland Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Titan Machinery by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

