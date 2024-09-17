Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN) Insider Purchases A$14,486.55 in Stock

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN – Get Free Report) insider Qingtao Zeng acquired 467,308 shares of Oceana Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,486.55 ($9,788.21).

Oceana Lithium Limited operates as a lithium pegmatite exploration company. It holds 100% interest in the Solonopole lithium project that consists of 10 exploration permits covering approximately 124 square kilometers located in Brazil; the Napperby lithium project, which consists of a granted exploration license covering an area 650 square kilometers and an exploration license application covering an area of approximately 512 square kilometers located in Northern Territory, Australia; and 100% interest in the Monaro project comprising 207 mineral claims, which covers 104.4 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

