Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,795 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. East West Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

