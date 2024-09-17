Old West Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. U-Haul comprises 3.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 66.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00.

About U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.