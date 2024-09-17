Old West Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $623.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.