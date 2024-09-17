Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.75

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 38512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

