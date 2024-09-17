Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.78 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08). 83,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 263,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company has a market capitalization of £16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.10.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

