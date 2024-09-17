One Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,205 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.