One Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,772 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

