One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

