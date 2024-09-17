One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Down 2.3 %
SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.