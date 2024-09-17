One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

