One Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

