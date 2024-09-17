One Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1,520.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,226 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PGX opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.