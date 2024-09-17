One Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $259.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

