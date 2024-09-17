One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.