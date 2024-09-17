One Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

