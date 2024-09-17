One Capital Management LLC Sells 18,554 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.