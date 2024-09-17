Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,269,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 5,149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,347.5 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.85 million for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

